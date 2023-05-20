AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACM. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NYSE:ACM opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average of $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 4,060.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AECOM by 80.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

