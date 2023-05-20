Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Citigroup

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.75 to C$23.75 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$28.81.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Price Performance

TSE:AC traded down C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$21.81. 2,466,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,890. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.92. The company has a market cap of C$7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$15.57 and a 12-month high of C$23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The business had revenue of C$4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that Air Canada will post 2.608284 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.