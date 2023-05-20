Allie Family Office LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Allie Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.3% of Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

