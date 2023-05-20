Allie Family Office LLC Has $582,000 Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Allie Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 17,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

