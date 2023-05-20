Allie Family Office LLC Takes $213,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Allie Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

