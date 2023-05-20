Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0654 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC opened at $8.78 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 160.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $2,668,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 36.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the period.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

