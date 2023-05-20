Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,557,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,183,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $54.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

