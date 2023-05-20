Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.
Altria Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,557,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,183,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $54.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
