Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power Price Performance

Shares of AMPS opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $707.20 million, a PE ratio of -220.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 0.97. Altus Power has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Altus Power will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,025,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Power

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.