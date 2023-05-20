Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $115.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, 888 restated a reiterates rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $95.03 on Tuesday. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $76.79 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,280 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,930,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 116.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,268,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amdocs by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,027,000 after purchasing an additional 491,265 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

