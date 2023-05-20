American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AAT opened at $18.97 on Thursday. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 100,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,397,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,642,110.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,397,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,642,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,566,263.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 602,140 shares of company stock worth $11,255,918. 35.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

