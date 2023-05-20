American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
American Assets Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:AAT opened at $18.97 on Thursday. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.
