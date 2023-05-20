American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AIG. TheStreet cut shares of American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.
American International Group Trading Down 0.8 %
AIG opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About American International Group
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
