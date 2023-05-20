American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AIG. TheStreet cut shares of American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

American International Group Trading Down 0.8 %

AIG opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

