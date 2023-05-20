American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Woodmark Trading Up 1.0 %
American Woodmark stock opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $60.78. The company has a market capitalization of $912.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68.
American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.
American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.
