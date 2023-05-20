Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Ameriprise Financial worth $139,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

AMP opened at $303.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

