Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Insider Acquires $30,140.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) insider William D. Mckendry purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.14 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,238.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

