Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

Amtech Systems stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.03. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $123.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity at Amtech Systems

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

In other news, Director Robert C. Daigle acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 8,730 shares of company stock worth $77,112 in the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 269,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 124,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 25,290 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

(Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.