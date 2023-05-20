Analysts Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Price Target at $9.50

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

DLAKY opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.21. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.