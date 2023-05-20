Analysts Set Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) PT at $14.19

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

EXFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $446.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.15. Expensify has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $25.39.

Insider Activity

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.73 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. Expensify’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,412,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,251,384.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,200 over the last 90 days. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expensify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Expensify by 117.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expensify by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Expensify by 137.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Expensify in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

