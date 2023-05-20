Analyzing Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) & Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Builders FirstSource and Home Depot’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Builders FirstSource $22.73 billion 0.68 $2.75 billion $15.50 7.76 Home Depot $157.40 billion 1.87 $17.11 billion $16.41 17.73

Home Depot has higher revenue and earnings than Builders FirstSource. Builders FirstSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Depot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Builders FirstSource has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Depot has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

94.7% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Home Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Home Depot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Builders FirstSource and Home Depot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Builders FirstSource 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Depot 0 12 14 0 2.54

Home Depot has a consensus price target of $323.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.13%. Given Home Depot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Home Depot is more favorable than Builders FirstSource.

Profitability

This table compares Builders FirstSource and Home Depot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Builders FirstSource 11.68% 55.42% 24.77% Home Depot 10.75% 1,936.63% 21.93%

Summary

Home Depot beats Builders FirstSource on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc. engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The company was founded by Kevin P. O’Meara, Donald F. McAleenan and John D. Roach in March 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc. engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental. The company was founded by Bernard Marcus, Arthur M. Blank, Kenneth Gerald Langone and Pat Farrah on June 29, 1978, and is headquartered at Atlanta, GA.

