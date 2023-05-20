Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AON by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $327.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.49. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $338.27.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.