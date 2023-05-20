APA (NASDAQ:APA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

APA Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $33.41 on Thursday. APA has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

