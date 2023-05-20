Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) PT Lowered to $40.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AIRC. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of AIRC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,610. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,946,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

