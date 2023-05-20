Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Joshua Harris Sells 141,630 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) insider Joshua Harris sold 141,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $9,028,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,845,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,404,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Friday, May 19th, Joshua Harris sold 5,487 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $351,387.48.

On Monday, May 15th, Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $937,718.40.

On Thursday, May 11th, Joshua Harris sold 43,431 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $2,775,675.21.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Joshua Harris sold 187,734 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $11,799,081.90.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Joshua Harris sold 208,924 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $13,316,815.76.

On Thursday, April 27th, Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $4,957,956.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Joshua Harris sold 63,988 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $4,054,279.68.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $12,705,704.05.

On Monday, April 17th, Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $18,625,959.13.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 458,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,933,000 after buying an additional 21,270 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.