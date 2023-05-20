Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Given New $17.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $7.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Digital from $3.70 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Applied Digital Price Performance

APLD traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,437,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,854. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,020,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,401. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Applied Digital news, Director Chuck Hastings bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,055. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,020,686 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,401. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 1,020.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,335,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,617 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,671,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,255 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,719,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 861,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

