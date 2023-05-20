Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Given New $17.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $7.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Digital from $3.70 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday.
Applied Digital Price Performance
APLD traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,437,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,854. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 1,020.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,335,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,617 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,671,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,255 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,719,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 861,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Applied Digital Company Profile
Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
