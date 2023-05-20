Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,019,953 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $99,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $126.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $132.06.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 54.45% and a net margin of 24.36%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

