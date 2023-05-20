Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,257,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,376. The company has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $132.06.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 54.45% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $38,700,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Applied Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

