Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ARMK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NYSE ARMK opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 31.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

