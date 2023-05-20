Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on ARMK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.
Aramark Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE ARMK opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $45.72.
About Aramark
Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.
