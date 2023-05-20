Ardor Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $79.97 million and $456,034.18 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00054128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00039087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

