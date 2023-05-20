Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 579,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,131,000 after purchasing an additional 48,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 52,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.1 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

TSM stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.69. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

