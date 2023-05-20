Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $259,000 Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.13) to GBX 4,500 ($56.37) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.89) to GBX 4,890 ($61.26) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.10) to GBX 3,700 ($46.35) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,022.22.

Diageo Stock Up 0.4 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $178.81 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $194.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.99 and its 200 day moving average is $179.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

