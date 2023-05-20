Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $342,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $201.18 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

