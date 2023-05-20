Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,056,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,740,000 after acquiring an additional 558,694 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 69.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after purchasing an additional 473,794 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,532,000 after purchasing an additional 336,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 29.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 298,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.68. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNH. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.