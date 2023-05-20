Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Sunday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Aristocrat Leisure’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.24.

In other Aristocrat Leisure news, insider Trevor Croker 163,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. Company insiders own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

