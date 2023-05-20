Arlington Capital Management Inc. Invests $921,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.21. 1,751,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.29. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $100.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

