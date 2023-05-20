Arlington Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,217.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 497.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 619.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XME traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,056. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

