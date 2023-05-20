Arlington Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up approximately 1.3% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. abrdn plc grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4,981.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 216,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 211,797 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $91.90. 766,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,762. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.76. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,465 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMRN. Wedbush dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

