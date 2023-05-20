Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 139,734 Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 139,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.30% of Merus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Merus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the first quarter worth about $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Merus by 330.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Merus from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities upped their price target on Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Merus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.78.

Merus Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. Merus has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 55.80% and a negative net margin of 350.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Merus Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

