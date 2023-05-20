Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $10.98 Million Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,079 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of Aramark worth $10,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Aramark by 578.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,613,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,038 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,807,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,931,000 after buying an additional 1,782,146 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $68,004,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 4,311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,547,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,828,000 after buying an additional 1,512,890 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARMK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Aramark Stock Down 1.2 %

Aramark Announces Dividend

NYSE ARMK opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.81%.

Aramark Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.