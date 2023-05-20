Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 16,309 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,389,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,309 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.48% of Freshworks worth $20,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $217,000. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,737,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 99.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 117,941 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 47.4% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 542,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 174,448 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 330,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57.

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $64,325.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,018.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $127,338.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $245,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 894,630 shares of company stock valued at $13,265,637. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company's stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

