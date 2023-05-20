Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 20,207 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,207 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $28,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $89,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of INSP stock opened at $308.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.50 and its 200 day moving average is $249.81. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $310.15. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,310 shares of company stock worth $4,280,627. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on INSP. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.56.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

