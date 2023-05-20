Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,400,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of MarketAxess as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities raised MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.10.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $284.59 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

