Arweave Reaches Market Cap of $226.93 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Arweave has a total market cap of $226.93 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $6.80 or 0.00025223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,942.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.34 or 0.00431831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00128987 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

