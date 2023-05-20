ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 851,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,085 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 2.6% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ASML worth $465,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $694.00. 949,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,939. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $647.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $620.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $273.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $699.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML Profile

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.