Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Given a $26.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of AC traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.75. 8,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,471. Associated Capital Group has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $38.31.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 99.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. It is involved in assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

Featured Stories

