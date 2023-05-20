ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to C$67.00 at Raymond James

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James to C$67.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATSAF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on ATS from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ATS from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ATS in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on ATS from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday.

ATS Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ATSAF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72. ATS has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

