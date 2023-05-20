AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,122 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

T opened at $16.31 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

