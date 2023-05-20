Audius Trading Up 7% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $257.77 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,174,306,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,045,289,093 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

