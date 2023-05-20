Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.30.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $3.95 on Friday, reaching $200.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.24 and its 200-day moving average is $201.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

