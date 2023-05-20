Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) vs. TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of TaskUs shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of TaskUs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Autohome and TaskUs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 27.00% 8.77% 6.94% TaskUs 4.01% 11.56% 5.78%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.01 billion 3.75 $281.97 million $2.20 13.65 TaskUs $960.49 million 1.15 $40.42 million $0.37 30.57

This table compares Autohome and TaskUs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than TaskUs. Autohome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TaskUs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Autohome has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TaskUs has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Autohome and TaskUs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 0 3 3 0 2.50 TaskUs 2 2 4 0 2.25

Autohome currently has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.90%. TaskUs has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 53.26%. Given TaskUs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TaskUs is more favorable than Autohome.

Summary

Autohome beats TaskUs on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The company was founded in June 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HiTech, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

