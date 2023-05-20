Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at TD Securities

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APR.UN. Cormark decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.85 to C$13.20 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.96.
APR.UN stock opened at C$11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.71. The firm has a market cap of C$442.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.94. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$11.02 and a 12-month high of C$14.26.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
