Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at TD Securities

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APR.UN. Cormark decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.85 to C$13.20 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.96.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance

APR.UN stock opened at C$11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.71. The firm has a market cap of C$442.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.94. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$11.02 and a 12-month high of C$14.26.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.