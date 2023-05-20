AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $153.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.14.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,754 shares of company stock worth $26,925,568. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AutoNation Stock Performance
AutoNation stock opened at $133.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.28 and a 200-day moving average of $125.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.08. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $158.30.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoNation (AN)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.