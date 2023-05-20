AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $153.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,754 shares of company stock worth $26,925,568. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AutoNation Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in AutoNation by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,311,000 after acquiring an additional 579,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after acquiring an additional 522,990 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 3,729.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 492,074 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AutoNation by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,774,000 after acquiring an additional 414,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $133.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.28 and a 200-day moving average of $125.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.08. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $158.30.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

